e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Did Harsh Goenka just reveal the truth about IT Industry?

Did Harsh Goenka just reveal the truth about IT Industry?

The industrialist took to Twitter to share an image of 2 kinds of perspectives of people on IT industry

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

(Image source: RPG enterprises)
(Image source: RPG enterprises)
Advertisement

It's not the first time that the netizens are angry or making fun of IT industry. Not everyone likes the way things happen in offices and hence results in resigning.

In a recent tweet, Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an image with a captioned, "What’s happening in the IT industry..."

In the image, it shows different kinds of perspectives of people leaving and joining the IT industry. Doodles of people joining the industry show that "We are arriving because we do not like the way things are done elsewhere." On the leaving side, "We are leaving because we do not like the way things are done." reads the text on the picture. This made netizens share their point of view.

The tweet went viral which made the netizens react. Netizens flooded the Twitter with comments. Many found it extremely right and strongly agreed, while some disagreed with the tweet. Some blamed the Indian government for not setting strict rules for working professionals.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:07 PM IST