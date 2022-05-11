Did Harsh Goenka just reveal the truth about IT Industry?

It's not the first time that the netizens are angry or making fun of IT industry. Not everyone likes the way things happen in offices and hence results in resigning.

In a recent tweet, Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared an image with a captioned, "What’s happening in the IT industry..."

In the image, it shows different kinds of perspectives of people leaving and joining the IT industry. Doodles of people joining the industry show that "We are arriving because we do not like the way things are done elsewhere." On the leaving side, "We are leaving because we do not like the way things are done." reads the text on the picture. This made netizens share their point of view.

The tweet went viral which made the netizens react. Netizens flooded the Twitter with comments. Many found it extremely right and strongly agreed, while some disagreed with the tweet. Some blamed the Indian government for not setting strict rules for working professionals.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Actually previously people worked as slaves now they are not.



Quality of life is next to zero. I really wish govt to intervene in other sectors too and bring strict work time. I have seen young people suffering health issues. Late working hours overtime etc.. — Sweetly Poisonous 🇮🇳 (@KNSweta) May 11, 2022

in IT sector the expectations of the employees have increased way too much, as the companies are luring the staff with more and more facilities, ultimately leading to less focus on work and more on what the others are getting — Ashish Mittal (@mittalashish19) May 11, 2022

Not really.

LHS - We are leaving because someone else is paying me more.

RHS - We are returning with a double hike now.

RHS = 2 x LHS — TheVagabond (@TheVagabond7) May 11, 2022

So the problem is not with the employees but with the companies . The sustem needs to change — Mayank (@may_ank_dev) May 11, 2022

I think there should be proper discipline and work ethic when it comes to working hours. — Ketan Wagh (@KetanWa83269886) May 11, 2022

But, in the process employees' income is reaching its true value, which is good.. — Kumaran N (@kumz05) May 11, 2022

IT companies doesn't pay well to there existing employees. Only 2000 pm average hike for Big 4 service MNC .bt they hire same skillset 4m outside with higher package. 6 year experience earn nearly 6.5 -7 lpa. CEO nd higher mgmt is taking much higher hikes bt giving lower 2 bottom — उल्लुमिनाती (@vismritbalak) May 11, 2022

Summed up very well. Satyavachan ! — TheVagabond (@TheVagabond7) May 11, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 03:07 PM IST