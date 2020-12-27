DhoniTheGOATCaptain trends on Twitter after MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men's ODI and T20I Team of the Decade

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Sunday named as the captain of Men's ODI and T20I Team of the Decade by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ODI team of the Decade includes star batsman Rohit Sharma and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. In the team, David Warner has been chosen to open alongside Rohit while former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers is picked as a middle-order batsman. The star-studded team has former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes as all-rounders while South Africa's Imran Tahir is the lone spinner. The pace attack includes Australian bowler Micthell Starc, New Zealand's Trent Boult, and Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.