Dhanteras2021: Twitter wears a holy vibe as netizens wish for 'happiness, health and wealth'

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festival of lights, Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

According to drikpanchang, Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind, to help get rid of suffering from ailments and diseases.

There is a common belief that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes on Dhanteras. Therefore, on this day, people light diyas and keep them burning through the night in for Goddess Lakshmi.

Dhanteras is considered to be an auspicious day to especially buy precious metals like gold and silver, it is also considered to be a lucky day to invest in new businesses. This is undoubtedly the official shopping festival of India and one can shop their heart out on Dhanteras.

It is a significant day that kickstarts the festival of light, Diwali.

On this auspicious day, Hindus are taking to social media to greet each other.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 11:35 AM IST