Dhaka Maar! People push the train wagon in at UP's Bareilly railway station, video goes viral

Twitter

You might have seen people pushing a car or even a bus on a highway, but have you seen people pushing a train wagon?

Yes, you heard it right!

A video of people pushing a train wagon is doing the rounds on social media. The incident happened at Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly Railway Station.

The video was shared on Twitter by the Twitter handle Reporter Ji on February 22.

In the video, it's seen that six men are pushing the train wagon off the platform. Four men are pushing from the side, while two men are seen pushing the wagon from the front.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)