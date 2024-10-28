Desi Mom Schools Youth For Performing Dangerous Stunt Involving Pointed Iron Rods In Viral Reel

Youth fixes pointed iron rods on ground to film stunt video | X@CensoredTube

A video showing a risky stunt being performed by an unidentified content creator has gone viral. In the video, which ran less than a minute, a youth was seen back flipping in a risky setup. He had created a dangerous base to make the stunt thrilling by involving pointed rods all around.



The youth placed a vehicle tyre surrounded by pointed iron rods. He stood in the middle of the arrangement to carry out his stunt and live the reel obsession. Performing the dangerous act, he was seen jumping backwards with the aim to safely land, missing the rods and getting hurt by them.



About 10 to 12 pointed rods were strategically fixed on the ground by the youth before he could perform the stunt and share it online. The rods were partly buried beneath the ground, allowing only the pointed edge facing upwards.

Watch video

VIP bricks give it the touch 😎 pic.twitter.com/kxLPvT925k — Censored Tube (@CensoredTube) October 23, 2024

As he stood by his setup and executed the risky act, a woman from the background condemned his actions. Believed to be his mother, the elderly woman took note of what he was doing and schooled him. She was seen carrying one such rod in her hand and running behind him in order to either hit him or disapprove his stunt.

The woman didn't initially stop him from performing the perilous activity. Before she could express their protective instinct and stop him, the video caught him being hurt due to his own actions. It showed the youth jumping and ending up getting his shoe pierced inside one of the rods. As he returned on the ground after displaying a backflip, the video recorded how his shoe got pressed by the sharp object and allegedly exposed his foot to a potential injury.



However, it was unclear whether the man was severely injured. Now, the video is being widely circulated across social media platforms.



Netizens react

Netizens are taking note of the woman schooling him for involving in a risky stunt for mere online attention.



Such videos serve as a reminder to people to ensure safety while filming instances on camera. Notably, the viral video also reflects on how the younger generation of content creators is tempted to perform dangerous stunts for attention and ignoring one's own safety.