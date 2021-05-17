'Denied right to live free because of where she came': Gaza's 12-year-old rapper sings fearlessly amid ruins caused by Israeli airstrikes; Watch video

Artists have times and again began revolutions with their art. Abdel Rahman al-Shantti, a 12-year-old rapper from Gaza is no different.

Amidst the Israel-Palestine violence that has witnessed almost 200 deaths, several artists on Sunday took to social media to share a video of Abdel, wherein he can be seen rapping about the destruction that his homeland is suffering.

In the viral video, Abdel can be seen rapping standing amidst the ruins caused by an Israeli airstrike.

Abdel, who goes by the artist name of MC Abdul sings in his rap, “Palestine’s been occupied for decades, but a home for centuries. This land has for generations been all my family’s memories."

He further sings, “Looking at man baby sister, is this something she deserves? Growing up in a world where she is not treated the same. Denied the right to live free because of where she came."

Watch the video here: