Demi Lovato demands justice for Extraterrestrials: 'We have to stop calling them aliens' ;confused netizens flood Twitter with memes

Pop star Demi Lovato was mocked after making strange comments about aliens in an interview. The internet is currently teasing the 'Heart Attack' singer for strange theory on using the word "alien." The controversy came into picture while Lovato was promoting her new alien-themed docuseries, 'Unidentified with Demi Lovato.'

The actress is demanding justice for extraterrestrials, claiming that referring to them as "aliens" is insulting and that we should avoid using such term! During an interview with Australian source PEDESTRIAN.tv, the pop artist made the strange appeal to us earthlings, claiming that the name "alien" is unpleasant in and of itself.

Fans seem to not fully agree with the star as they have taken to Twitter raising hilarious questions as they reply to the singer's strange statement. One of them even said: "How about the tooth fairy? Fairy has been a derogatory word used to describe people who are not very brave in the past. They should now be known as the tooth winged entities".

Have a look at a few more hilarious reactions that include memes as well.

Demetria Devonne Lovato is an actress and singer from the United States. Lovato rose to notoriety as Mitchie Torres in the musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010); the former film's soundtrack included "This Is Me," Lovato's debut single and duet with Joe Jonas, which reached at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 02:37 PM IST