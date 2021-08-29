'Delta toh yuhi badnaam hai': Twitterati enraged as Mumbaikars flock Marine drive, Juhu beach in huge numbers

Tens of people thronged Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday in huge numbers to COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, allowing opening of public places.

"Marine Drive is connected to every Mumbaikar's heart. People used to come and relax here. People are feeling free now after relaxations in COVID curbs," said a local to ANI.

Juhu Beach in Mumbai also witnessed a huge footfall after the Uddhav Thackeray led government eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Twitterati seemed to be enraged as the fear of third wave looms over us with daily COVID-19 cases rising at a pace.

One Twitterati wrote, "Delta toh yuhi badnaam hai", while another one wrote "First of all shame on the govt of Maharashtra, to give relaxation even when state records more than 5k cases, real shame".

Here's how Twitter is reacting. Have a look:

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:44 PM IST