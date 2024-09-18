 Delhi Watchman Complains About Bachelors In Society Receiving 10-15 Parcels Daily, Says 'Workflow Getting Affected'
"Workflow is getting affected due to large number of parcels coming in during the festival period," the letter read quoting the concern raised by the security personnel.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Canva

A letter shared in a residential complex in Delhi has rolled out on social media and is going viral there. It mentions about a watchman complaining about bachelors in a society block ordering too much only, totalling up to 10-15 parcels on a daily basis. The watchman brought this issue to the notice of the association and claimed that taking note of multiple deliveries affected his workflow.

Watchman complains over too many parcels

The document also noted that the watchman has been serving the society for a long period now. "Our society watchman has been with us for the last 7 years," it read.

President asks residents to limit orders to doorstep

The society president drafted the letter to the residents with respect to the excessive delivery orders from F-block, taking note of the complaint received from the watchman.

In the signed letter, the president pointed out that the security team at the society has been cooperative so far with respect to receiving parcels, but the authority requested people to limit the number of packages they receive on a regular basis.

Mumbai Drugs-In-Parcel Scam: 56-Yr-Old Thane Techie Duped Of ₹85 Lakh
article-image

"The security team has been very helpful in the past by receiving orders on peoples' behalf, sharing OTPs, and coordinating with delivery personnel of Ajio, Swiggy, etc. but recently this has been causing them a lot of trouble," the letter stated.

Issued on September 18, the document further read, "It has also been noted that bachelors residing in F block get 10-15 deliveries daily. We request everyone to limit their orders to 1-2 orders max per day or else, please hire your personal security guard to coordinate with the delivery boys."

Netizens agree with watchman

Netizens agreed with the watchman remark and wrote, "They have a point. In India we think that a security guard is the whole sole incharge of everything. Don’t treat him like your baggage collector." A few X users also shared memes to react to the situation.

