Delhi Smog: AQI Concern Makes Netizens Flood Social Media With Visuals From Blurry City & Weather Jokes

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed an extremely poor visibility as its overall AQI (air quality index) was 363. A few places also recorded an alarming figure of around 400. Taking note of the concern, people rushed to social media and shared visuals from the city to show how it has become blurry due to a smog that developed in the early hours of the day.

Netizens took a dig at the weather condition and termed it an "Annual affair". "Delhi Delhi Delhi you did it again," wrote an X user named Ashu Arora while trolling the situation every Delhi resident was witnessing today.

People even shared emojis suggesting they would lose their nose or nasal sense if such an air quality continued. Some also dropped 'sick' emojis warning citizens towards health hazards of the unlikely weather. On this note, an X user named Vibhu Gaur said, "Live in Delhi and get Bronchitis, Sinus and Cough for free!"

Reacting on the issue on a hilarious note, a netizen cracked a joke on the pictures being shared on Delhi smog. Seeing all the visuals blurred and unclear, they wrote, "You need a better camera, sab photos blurr dikh rahi hai."

According to reports, the national capital breathed an air of 'very poor' and 'severe' quality on Wednesday.

Delhi subah 6.45 0ar ..Na ye fog hai na ye smoke hai ye to Gas chamber hai..I mean delhi hai@ArvindKejriwal ji ye smog kabhi jayegi ya ham yun hi jehar ko lungs mei bharenge #smog #GasChamber #DelhiPollution #Parali #Smoggy #KejriwalExposed #Pollution pic.twitter.com/c33wCdot7I — Mansi ✍️ Mamta (Modi ji ka Parivar) (@imamtasharma) October 23, 2024

A thick layer of smog has settled over Delhi NCR and it’s expected to get worse



The current AQI in the area is 326 pic.twitter.com/j6ez0M1OPE — AARIZ RIZVI (@AarizRizvi) October 23, 2024

#Diwali2024 is still two weeks away but that's how Delhi already looks like.The AQI rises to 334 'Very Poor' . Its been over five years we spend an entire year planning anti smog measures and fail. Parts of #gurgaon #gurugram too are experiencing early morning smog. Nope not the… pic.twitter.com/68SXSX3UJp — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) October 19, 2024

#WATCH | Smog continues to envelop Delhi-NCR amid worsening air quality. Visuals from around the Delhi-Noida border. pic.twitter.com/RFiDrY4lu8 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

The skies of the Delhi-NCR region turned blur due to the pollution in the area, accompanied by a smog to worsen the condition even further.

As people woke up to low visibility, they recorded the visuals from their surroundings and shared them across internet platforms.