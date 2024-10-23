Delhi Smog: AQI Concern Makes Netizens Flood Social Media With Visuals From Blurry City & Weather Jokes

Delhi on Wednesday witnessed an extremely poor visibility as its overall AQI (air quality index) was 363. A few places also recorded an alarming figure of around 400. Taking note of the concern, people rushed to social media and shared visuals from the city to show how it has become blurry due to a smog that developed in the early hours of the day.
Netizens react to Delhi smog on X
Netizens took a dig at the weather condition and termed it an "Annual affair". "Delhi Delhi Delhi you did it again," wrote an X user named Ashu Arora while trolling the situation every Delhi resident was witnessing today.
Read reactions below
People even shared emojis suggesting they would lose their nose or nasal sense if such an air quality continued. Some also dropped 'sick' emojis warning citizens towards health hazards of the unlikely weather. On this note, an X user named Vibhu Gaur said, "Live in Delhi and get Bronchitis, Sinus and Cough for free!"
Reacting on the issue on a hilarious note, a netizen cracked a joke on the pictures being shared on Delhi smog. Seeing all the visuals blurred and unclear, they wrote, "You need a better camera, sab photos blurr dikh rahi hai."
Delhi AQI makes netizens share visuals from blurry city
According to reports, the national capital breathed an air of 'very poor' and 'severe' quality on Wednesday.
The skies of the Delhi-NCR region turned blur due to the pollution in the area, accompanied by a smog to worsen the condition even further.
As people woke up to low visibility, they recorded the visuals from their surroundings and shared them across internet platforms.