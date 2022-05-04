Delhi: Rains bring respite after severe heatwave; netizens flood Twitter with videos and pictures of downpour

Some people enjoy summer, while others do not, but after a certain point, the heat becomes unbearable, and rain feels like a blessing in disguise. After dealing with heat waves in Delhi, residents were relieved to see rain today. People who got a respite after rains in Delhi shared pictures and videos of the showers in the national capital on social media.

Here's a look at how people have reacted to the rains:

Massive rain and hailstorm in #Delhi A slight relief from the #heatwave



But feel sorry for any damage to crops in NCR#delhirains #heatwaveinIndia pic.twitter.com/h3Dl4TmvDy — Abhishek Agarwal (@Iam_IwillBe) May 4, 2022

Literally everyone as soon as it started raining:#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/jCyVXWj89E — Harshi Bansal (@memesoverpeople) May 4, 2022

Hope this rain brings relief to heatwave. #Delhirains pic.twitter.com/KTkgaQbgJI — Divya Beck (@divya_beck) May 4, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:54 PM IST