Delhi: Rains bring respite after severe heatwave; netizens flood Twitter with videos and pictures of downpour

Some people enjoy summer, while others do not, but after a certain point, the heat becomes unbearable, and rain feels like a blessing in disguise. After dealing with heat waves in Delhi, residents were relieved to see rain today. People who got a respite after rains in Delhi shared pictures and videos of the showers in the national capital on social media.
Here's a look at how people have reacted to the rains:
After #heatwave severe #hailstorm right now in #Delhi #delhirains pic.twitter.com/DAnZVLL40k— Sachin Bharadwaj (@sbgreen17) May 4, 2022
Massive rain and hailstorm in #Delhi A slight relief from the #heatwave— Abhishek Agarwal (@Iam_IwillBe) May 4, 2022
But feel sorry for any damage to crops in NCR#delhirains #heatwaveinIndia pic.twitter.com/h3Dl4TmvDy
#Rain #DelhiRains #interestrates#Delhi, #rains Heavily with hail storms after severe #Heatwave— Green Earth (@OnlySinghIndian) May 4, 2022
Meanwhile Delhites on Twitter be like👇👇 pic.twitter.com/EMAo0T7ege
Literally everyone as soon as it started raining:#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/jCyVXWj89E— Harshi Bansal (@memesoverpeople) May 4, 2022
Hope this rain brings relief to heatwave. #Delhirains pic.twitter.com/KTkgaQbgJI— Divya Beck (@divya_beck) May 4, 2022
Get ready Delhiites!!! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/0xR5r5qLK0— Kabeer (@Kabeer732005) May 4, 2022
Heatwave what¿ #delhirains #delhi pic.twitter.com/pTOS0fU4oN— Suryansh (@_suryansh9) May 4, 2022
