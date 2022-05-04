e-Paper Get App
Home / Viral / Delhi: Rains bring respite after severe heatwave; netizens flood Twitter with videos and pictures of downpour

After dealing with heat waves in Delhi, residents were relieved to see rain today. People excited about the rains posted videos of the rains on social media

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

Some people enjoy summer, while others do not, but after a certain point, the heat becomes unbearable, and rain feels like a blessing in disguise. After dealing with heat waves in Delhi, residents were relieved to see rain today. People who got a respite after rains in Delhi shared pictures and videos of the showers in the national capital on social media.

Here's a look at how people have reacted to the rains:

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 04:54 PM IST