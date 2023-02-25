Delhi Police regrets using ‘Phat Gayi’ instead of ‘Phat Gaya’ in ad, issues corrigendum | Twitter

New Delhi: A corrigendum by Delhi police appeared in India’s top daily Times of India on Saturday, Feb 25, for one of its post depicting why one should not touch unattended objects lying in public places. The cartoon depiction had appeared in the paper on January 24, 2023. The Delhi Police has apologised for the use of “phat gayi” saying that they wanted to write “phat gaya” instead.

The post had read, "Delhi Police chilla chilla ke bolte hain, don't touch unattended objects. Ab Phatt gayi na??"

The two words here express two different emotions when used in colloquial language in our day-to-day lives. 'Phat gayi' means when we are scared to the point where we lose it. On the other hand, 'Phat gaya' that fits morally in the Delhi Police's post trying to deliver the message that the unknown object could be a bomb or something of that sort which is not recommended to be touched by the public as it could blast or cause harm upon touching. The post was shared by Aditya Kalra, a Reuters India journalist.

