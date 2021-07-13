Delhi: Netizens enraged as water levels at Wazirabad barrage lowest since 1965, toxic foam floats in Yamuna

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Monday claimed that the water levels of the Yamuna river at the Wazirabad barrage are the lowest since 56 years.

During an inspection to take stock of the water situation at the Wazirabad pond on Monday, Chadha claimed the Haryana government has not been releasing at least 120 MGD (million gallons per day) water that is due to Delhi.

"The water treatment plants in Delhi are operating at a reduced capacity because of a less discharge of raw water from Haryana. Yamuna has dried up so much that it can be used as a playground. The water levels at the Wazirabad barrage have not been so low since 1965," Chadha claimed in an official statement.

Water supply has been hit in central Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi and the NDMC area where important institutions, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister's residence and foreign embassies are located, Chadha said.

ANI also shared pictures of toxic foam having accumulated in the Yamuna.