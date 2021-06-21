Delhi Metro issues statement after monkey spotted in train

After the video of a monkey travelling in Delhi Metro went viral on social media on Saturday raising eyebrows as to how did the animal get into a metro train.

Now, the Delhi Metro gave out a statement saying, "the monkey sneaked into a train at Akshardham Metro station and remained in the system for 3-4 minutes". "DMRC staff acted swiftly after getting information on the issue and the train was evacuated at the next station," it added.

The video clip on Twitter showed the simian first roaming around in the carriage and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter.

In the video of the purported incident, a person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

ANI had earlier shared the image on Twitter and wrote, "Monkey was spotted around 4:45 pm as train moved from Yamuna Bank to IP & moved away on its own by the time it was brought to DMRC's notice. No harm caused to anyone & it wasn’t spotted thereafter in metro premises: DMRC on video(in pic)showing a monkey inside a Delhi Metro train".



Watch video here: