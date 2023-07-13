Delhi Floods: Videos & Memes Surface On Twitter After Yamuna River Overflows Into Streets Of National Capital |

The water level of the Yamuna River crossed the 200-metre mark (208.48) resulting in floods in Delhi on Thursday. Several areas were flooded including Red Fort, Yamuna Bank Metro Station, and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) headquarters at Indraprastha among others. As people found it difficult to travel during this situation, they took to capture and share visuals from the waterlogged regions of the national capital. Some memes also surfaced on the internet.

Check tweets

Visuals surface as Yamuna River overflows into Delhi streets

Yamuna River's water level:

The Yamuna river swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river. It was learned that the river crossed the danger mark, surpassing the all-time record of 1978.

More about Delhi floods

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said some areas of Delhi will face a water crisis as three water treatment plants are being closed due to the rising levels of the Yamuna. "Due to the rising water level of River Yamuna, water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being closed. This would cause water problems in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the river's water level decreases, we will try to restart these plants again, " CM Kejriwal shared in a tweet.

The CM visited the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant on Thursday after it was shut down due to the rising water level in the Yamuna.

Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that heavy goods vehicles, barring those carrying essentials, were banned from entering Delhi in view of rising Yamuna levels. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic police issued an alert informing that the movement traffic in certain areas had been diverted due to the ongoing flood situation.

(With agency inputs)