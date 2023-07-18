Delhi Flood: Yamuna Water Level Reaches Walls Of Taj Mahal; Visuals Surface | Twitter

In a recent update from the floods in Delhi which resulted due to the overflowing Yamuna River, it was reported that the water level reached the walls of the Taj Mahal in Agra. Visuals from the world wonder surfaced online and showed how the iconic site was surrounded by water. Check pictures and video below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Yamuna River Flooding

Yamuna River overflowed into the streets of the national capital earlier this month and crossed the 200-metre mark setting an all-time high in is water level. On Thursday, Delhi witnessed flooding and waterlogging in several areas as the water level of the Yamuna River was at 208.48.

The Yamuna waters have reportedly breached the low flood level (495 ft) mark in Agra, rising to 495.80 ft. Drains falling in the flooded water resource had backflow and left the Yamuna Kinara Road leading towards the Taj Mahal water-logged.

Decades ago, in 1978, the water level of the Yamuna River exceeded up o 508 feet, marking a high flood level in the region. At that time, water had entered the 22 rooms in the monument's basement.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)