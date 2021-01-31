'Delhi BJP supports the resolution': Tajinder Bagga takes a potshot after Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi 'party president'

Delhi Congress on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party with immediate effect.
"Rahul ji is only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true from farmers issue to ills of GST. He's shown his leadership ability. So we passed resolution to make him Congress president again," Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary told ANI.
Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took a potshot at Delhi Congress. "Delhi BJP Supports the Resolution," he tweeted.
Many on Twitter ridiculed Delhi Congress after they passed the resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party. "When was he never the Congress President? Seems the party makes a lot of useless noise of him being/not being this or that! Maybe the party needs a Magna Carta moment to get away from divine dynasty rule for ages," a Twitter user wrote. "When will a Congress President ever be elected on merit and not by surname?" said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
The Congress Working Committee had earlier this month decided through a video conference to have "a newly elected party president by June end at any cost".
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who briefed the media on the CWC decision, reiterated that the party will have an "elected president." He said the party would announce the poll schedule "very soon" and it would be as per the party constitution.
The party was earlier planning to hold elections by December and later tried to complete the exercise in February; eventually the CEC gave them a May end time table.
The Central Election Authority of the Congress had earlier submitted a note to interim party president Sonia Gandhi that they were ready for the elections.
A group of 23 leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik, had written to Sonia Gandhi in August last year demanding internal elections from block to the level of party chief and "full-time" active leadership. They had also demanded elections to CWC. The party had subsequently called a CWC meeting in which Sonia Gandhi desired that elections must be held within six months.
