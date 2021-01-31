'Delhi BJP supports the resolution': Tajinder Bagga takes a potshot after Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi 'party president'

Delhi Congress on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party with immediate effect.

"Rahul ji is only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true from farmers issue to ills of GST. He's shown his leadership ability. So we passed resolution to make him Congress president again," Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took a potshot at Delhi Congress. "Delhi BJP Supports the Resolution," he tweeted.