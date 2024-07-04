'Delhi 18+ Hai': Netizens Hilariously React To Viral Video Showing Only Underwear & No Baggage Rolled Out On Airport Conveyor Belt

Viral Video Showing Only Underwear On Airport Conveyor Belt | Anup Soni/Instagram

Videos showing quirky suitcases on airport conveyor belts are not uncommon, but what if you find only a piece of underwear and no baggage at all on the baggage carousel? While this might sound weird and disgusting at the same time, let us tell you that the Delhi Airport actually witnessed such a scene.

Passengers who arrived at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital found something unusual passing by as they stood to collect their travel bags. Actor Anup Soni was one of those who saw the underwear rolling out on the airport conveyor belt, and it was unpacked. "Yes, this incident happened, in front of my eyes," he wrote while sharing the video online.

The video opened to show a conveyor belt with underwear on it, which was rolling on the device to reach its owner. For a while, no immediate baggage was loaded on the track, and this garment was the only one spotted there. Half a stretch of the belt carried only this printed blue and white undergarment, while the rest of the space was left empty. Taking note of the incident, the actor wrote in his online post, "I hope it reached the one it belonged to."

As the footage from the Delhi Airport showing an underwear floating on the baggage belt surfaced on the internet and went viral, netizens reacted to the incident. They couldn't believe what they were seeing, but once they did, they laughed out loud. Hilariously, internet users commented on the video post.

While the incident cracked up fans who watched the video, it also caught the attention of other actors such as The Family Man fame Sharib Hashmi, NSD graduate and Mirzapur star Rajesh Tailang, and others.

"Saath mein ek vest bhi hota toh bana hua set mai le jaata saath," people commented while dropping a series of laughter emojis. Meanwhile, film director Jyoti Kapur Das wrote, "Yeh toh kachchi baat hai!" Notably, some keen netizens observed the brand of the underwear and said, "Rupa frontline... Always at frontline (sic)."

One of the comments that stood out and caught the attention of people suggested that the national capital is getting adult zoned. Probably, also taking into consideration videos of obscene acts from Delhi Metro and couples involved in PDA at gardens and public places there, the comment read, "Delhi safe hai nahi, Delhi 18+ hai."