'Deeply worried' for women, minorities: Malala Yousafzai comments on Taliban's rule in Afghanistan; fans bash those calling her activism 'performative'

Shocked at the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has said she is "deeply worried" for women, minorities and human rights advocates living in the strife-torn country.

The longstanding war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Kabul before entering the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to flee the country.

Yousafzai, the 24-year-old rights activist, who was shot in the head by Taliban militants in 2012 in Pakistan's Swat region for her campaign for the education of girls, urged global and regional powers to call for an immediate ceasefire and provide help to civilians in Afghanistan.

"We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates," she tweeted on Sunday.

"Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians," wrote Yousafzai, who now lives in the UK.

Yousafzai's statement comes a day after a lot of uproar was caused on Twitter as people questioned her silence on the issue.

In fact, many came out in support of the activist asking people to not question her silence as she has spoken louder with her actions in the past.

Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 05:56 PM IST