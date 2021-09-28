e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 05:34 PM IST

David Warner hints exit from SRH while replying to fan tweet, leaves netizens in utter shock

What piqued cricket fans' interest was Warner's response to a tweet by one of his fans in an SRH post.
Dhea Eapen
David Warner, big-hitting opener from Sunrisers Hyderabad had earlier withdrawn from the playing XI due to poor form, after which he stated that he will not be seen at the stadium "again," implying that his time with theSunrisers Hyderabad may be coming to an end.

What piqued cricket fans' interest was Warner's response to a tweet by one of his fans in an SRH post. Despite his absence, the opener asked fans to continue supporting SRH and hinted that he might not play another match in this year's IPL. Warner was given another chance to skipper the team when the event shifted to the UAE after he was relieved of his duties earlier in the Indian leg of the season.

With scores of 0 and 2, it was assumed that Warner would be replaced at the top by Jason Roy, who had been waiting for his chance on the sidelines. Warner, on the other hand, was not even with the team on September 27th, Monday. Warner, who is having his worst season in the IPL, chose to cheer his team from his hotel room rather than travel with the team to the Dubai International Stadium.

Ever since the tweet that created a whirlwind on Twitter, fans have flooded the platform hoping this wasn't the cricketer's last time.

Have a look at few of the reactions:

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 03:35 PM IST
