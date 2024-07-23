'Dashing Rehna Beta, Kisipe Believe Mat Karna': Chembur's 'Anna' Rides Auto Rickshaw As Hobby, Gives Life Advice To Passenger Who Filmed Him

A video of an real estate agent riding an auto rickshaw and calling it to be his hobby, which he cherishes, is going viral on social media. The incident surfaced online when a radio jockey happened to take a ride into his vehicle and interact with him. During their conversation, the man was heard saying, "Hobby hai mera," when the passenger asked him about why he rides the auto rickshaw. Their talk went on and concluding on a great note, when the elderly rickshawala blessed the girl and gave her some life advice.

Watch video

Real estate agent rides auto as hobby

The video showed the girl taking a ride from Vidyavihar station to her home. She was onboard 'Anna's' vehicle for the travel, whom she learned rides the three-wheeler as a hobby. As she spoke to him, he told her about being a real estate agent who has two flats in he nearby locality himself. Alongside, he mentioned he enjoys riding the vehicle and ferrying people as it happens to be his hobby.

Initially, the passengers asked the man's name and he replied to say in Hindi, "Meko Anna bolte hai beta idhar." Soon into their conversation, he threw light on why he rides an auto rickshaw and said, "Hobby hai mera. Hobby hai & I am earning also!" So, the interaction didn't end there, while it surely left her impressed.

Auto rickshawala shares life advice

The rickshawala was seen giving a life advice to the passenger as she filmed him on her camera. "Jo maa-baap ko samjhata hai, woh har cheez ko follow karta hai. Unko sunna chaiye. Maa-baap ka jo sunega woh 101% tarakee karega (Whoever understands parents, they will succeed without fail)."

Later, he asked wished the girl success and growth in her life. "Bohot aage badho beta," he said. "Day by day, life will become more tough. Don't believe anyone (Kisipe believe ma karna)," the man added while asking her to be "dashing." He caught all her attention when he said, "Dashing rehna beta. Koi ungli bataye toh haath tod dena."

At the end, the passenger introduced Anna to herself and said she works with a radio company. She was identified as RJ Alokita. Now, the video is going viral on Instagram. It has already received more than 1.5 million views.