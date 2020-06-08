Dan Bilzerian offers $5,000 to the best title for his autobiography; here are the best ones

Instagram king and celebrity millionaire Dan Bilzerian, known for his flashy lifestyle and high stakes poker games, on Monday announced that he has finished writing his autobiography and offered $5,000 to the best book title in the comments. Soon after the announcement went viral on the internet, the hashtag 'Dan Bilzerian' reached No.1 spot on Twitter trends as netizens flooded the site with titles for his autobiography.

While some had interesting titles for Dan Bilzerian's autobiography, others had hilarious suggestions.

A user wrote, "I got 99 problems but money ain't one."

Another suggested, "A Success Story by Dan Bilzerian: The Art of Pleasure” - Autobiography"

"Girls, Guns & Gambling," read another comment.

