Dan Bilzerian offers $5,000 to the best title for his autobiography; here are the best ones

Instagram king and celebrity millionaire Dan Bilzerian, known for his flashy lifestyle and high stakes poker games, on Monday announced that he has finished writing his autobiography and offered $5,000 to the best book title in the comments. Soon after the announcement went viral on the internet, the hashtag 'Dan Bilzerian' reached No.1 spot on Twitter trends as netizens flooded the site with titles for his autobiography.
Touted as the King of Instagram, self-styled play boy Dan Bilzerian is known for his flashy lifestyle and high stakes poker games. A look at Dan's social media is enough to get a sneak peak of his extravagant lifestyle. Bilzerian is either seen surrounded my bikini clad women or by stacks of money. While some had interesting titles for Dan Bilzerian's autobiography, others had hilarious suggestions.
A user wrote, "I got 99 problems but money ain't one."
Another suggested, "A Success Story by Dan Bilzerian: The Art of Pleasure” - Autobiography"
"Girls, Guns & Gambling," read another comment.
Check out the reactions here:
Dan Bilzerian is one of the world's most successful professional poker players, winning over USD 50 million in a single year. Multi-millionaire Dan has won millions of dollars over the years and has a net worth of a whopping USD 150 Million. A regular on the high-stakes poker scene and an adventurous daredevil, Dan seeks adventures both in and out of the Gaming arena. Bluff Magazine voted Bilzerian the funniest poker player and his humour can be seen on his witty Instagram posts.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)