Dallas daughter takes dad to strip club for his 100th birthday, here's what happened next

Wait, what? Yes, you read that right! The elderly man partied his century years at the 18+ club

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
Birthdays are special for everyone, and each one has their way to celebrate it. While some visit the temple to seek blessings of the Lord, others enjoy the day with a grand party with family and friends. Which type are you?

In a recent case from Dallas, a man marked his 100th birthday in an adults only strip club, with so fun that his celebrations have gone viral on social media. He didn't enter the naughty space by his own, reportedly, it was his loving daughter who took him there. As he lived his century moment by visiting the strip club, he was seen enjoying in presence of beautiful ladies and getting spicy with his actions.

In an exclusive coverage by TMZ, they identified the elderly man to be Gioacchino “Jack” Poma, and his daughter Dina, while the report quoted Dina to say, “he loves two things in life — women generally and b**bs specifically.” A series of images from the birthday bash caught Poma on camera as he got handsy with one stripper during an erotic lap dance.

