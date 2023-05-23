Dadi's day out! UK dentist takes grandma to Paris, netizens say 'This is so cute' as video goes viral

Dadi's day out! UK dentist takes grandma to Paris | Instagram/ Dr Usama Ahmed

Some videos on social media just fill our hearts with so much love and hope. A video of an old lady's Paris trip has gone viral on social media.

The heartwarming video was shared by Dr Usama Ahmed, a UK-based dentist who took his grandmother on a trip to Paris. Ahmed shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “Paris trip 2023. Where should we go next?”

In the now-viral video, Dr Usama Ahmed shares glimpses of his grandmother’s time in Paris with a text overlay that reads, “POV making our grandma live her best life,” as the elderly woman gazes out of the hotel window. As the video progresses, she can be seen enjoying shopping, exploring the city, and striking poses for the camera with her grandchildren.

Since being shared on May 14, the video has raked up more than three million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

Ahmed's grandmother was initially hesitant when he asked if she wanted to go to Paris. However, she eventually agreed to embark on the adventure.

The heartwarming video has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

“You are lucky that you could at least fulfil your dreams with your grandmother. My grandfather died before I could become something to do something for him like this. Really appreciate humans like you,” commented a user.

Many in the comments shared that they should plan their next trip to India.

“Manifesting doing this for my grandmother,” wrote another user.

“She makes me miss my Nani Jaan so much. Take care of her and make use of every moment she is with you,” commented a user.

“This is so cute,” added another user.

“Sweetest thing I have watched today ! Say hi to granny,” commented a sixth user.

