'Cuteness overloaded': Dog goes viral after showing up at police station to 'apply for K-9 position'

Chico, a one-year-old dog has become an internet sensation after his visit to the Odessa Police Department precinct, Texas. Chico showed up at the police station on February 11 around 3.30 am, after he ran a mile away from his house. The dog spent some time at the precinct and also played around, before running back to his sleeping owner.

The official Facebook page of the Odessa Police Department shared the details of Chico's visit and wrote, "So.... this happy guy randomly strolled into the front desk of the Police Department last night. We’re thinking he wanted to apply for a K-9 position after eliminating a Lassie type situation. He was given lots of love and attention until he decided it was time for him to leave. He let himself out and after an exhausting search was not found. We were relieved to learn he safely returned to his owner. Chico is welcome back anytime."