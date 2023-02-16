e-Paper Get App
Cuteness alert! This pet cat's peek-a-boo moment will leave you in smiles; watch video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Cat video | Instagram
A video that is impressing animal lovers on Instagram shows a cute little cat coming out of his hide and playfully jumping over the sofa. The adorable video is surely one that can lift up your mood and make you smile.

WATCH VIDEO:

The Instagram reel begins to show a cat in its peek-a-boo moment as it comes to the fore after hiding behind a pillow. No sooner, the animal jumps energetically and moves around the sofa along with some other pets.

The footage was shared by a page that often shares cat-related content on social media. "Cuteness overload," read the reel caption when uploaded on Instagram. It has won thousands of likes since being shared online a few days ago.

