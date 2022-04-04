e-Paper Get App
Cute cat turns fitness coach, makes man do push ups in viral video

Cute cat turns fitness coach, makes man do push ups in viral video

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:53 PM IST

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media.


In a recent video shared by @viralhog, we can see a cute cat turned fitness coach. The cat is seen seated on the bed whereas the man has hit the ground for his exercise. The pet animal then takes to pat the back of the human during his upward moment, as if it wants him to do more and more pushups.

Since shared on Instagram, the video has gathered over 20,498 views and multiple likes. The post caption read, "This rescue kitten makes a great coach!"

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:53 PM IST