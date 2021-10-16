CSK's Shardul Thakur turns 30: Fans flood Twitter with birthday wishes

CSK bowler Shardul Thakur turned 30 today. Fans have taken to Twitter to share heart-warming messages for the cricketer.

From captain MS Dhoni to senior teammates Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad all joined in for a mischievous birthday celebration and were seen with cold drinks in their hands, bathing the birthday boy in it.

The CSK official Twitter handle shared the video of the same and captioned it, "Go Shardhool... It's your B'day!"

After his team defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai on Friday, Chennai Super Kings bowler Shardul Thakur said winning the IPL 2021 trophy was the 'Best birthday gift ever.'

'Lord' Thakur played a key role in Chennai's success in the final, taking three critical wickets to help his team beat KKR by 27 runs and win their fourth title.

In the 2012–13 Ranji Trophy, he made his first-class debut for Mumbai against Rajasthan in Jaipur in November 2012. He struggled to get off to a good start in his career, taking four wickets at an average of 82.0 in his first four outings.

On February 27, 2014, he made his List A debut for Mumbai in the 2013–14 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He got eight wickets against Saurashtra in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy final, leading Mumbai to their 41st Ranji Trophy victory.

Have a look at a few reactions as netizens take to Twitter to wish the cricketer on his birthday:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 04:29 PM IST