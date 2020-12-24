'Cricket part of life, not entire life': Kohli fans slam Gavaskar for attack over paternity leave

Fans of Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday came out in his defence after a scathing article by Sunil Gavaskar who called out the team management for 'different rules for different people'. Gavaskar's criticsim was in reference to Virat Kohli's paternity leave while newcomer T Natarajan is yet to see his newborn daughter.

After the loss in first Test against Australia at Adelade, skipper Kohli returned home on Tuesday for the birth of his first child next month with actor wife Anushka Sharma. The next Test is in Melbourne from December 26.

Gavaskar aslo cited the example of R Ashwin, who is "sidelined" if he "doesn’t take heaps of wickets in one game" while the same "does not happen to established batsmen".