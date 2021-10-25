Cricket Fans spot Big B's doppelganger, watching India-Pakistan match at the Dubai stadium

Many notable personalities were in attendance at the Dubai International Stadium to watch India and Pakistan play in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, including Akshay Kumar,Urvashi Rautela and Preity Zinta. However, for Bollywood lovers, one member of the audience who stood out was none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself, or to be precise Big B's 'doppelgänger'.

Amitabh Bachchan was not present the World Cup venue, but a guest seated among the bigwigs at the stadium reminded netizens of Bachchan, particularly because of the eerie resemblance he shared with the actor's avatar from the evergreen film Sooryavansham.

E. V. V. Satyanarayana directed Sooryavansham, a 1999 Indian Hindi-language romantic musical drama film. Amitabh Bachchan and Soundarya appear in the film, which also features Jayasudha, Rachna Banerjee, Anupam Kher, and Kader Khan. The film depicts how the strong patriarchy produces a divergence between a traditional father and his illiterate yet dutiful son, and revolves around their uneasy relationship.

Sooryavansham is a remake of Vikraman's Tamil-language film Suryavamsam, which was released in 1997. The film was shot in and around different locales in India, including Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Rajasthan, as well as Sri Lanka, on a budget of Rs. 7 crore.

Have a look at a few hilarious reactions that took over Twitter ever since fans spotted Amitabh Bachchan's doppelgänger:

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:12 PM IST