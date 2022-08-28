Asia Cup 2022: Cricket enthusiasts are unable to contain their excitement today, after all it's India vs Pakistan

Excitement at its level best!! After all it's, India vs Pakistan!! |

India and Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign with a high-voltage encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Indian fans demand the Rohit-led squad to avenge the loss in the T20 World Cup while the Pakistani fans want Babar Azam-led team to yet again prove why they are such a strong T20 unit and continue to dominate India.

In the T20 World Cup in October last year, Pakistan had thrashed India by 10 wickets. The defeat came as a huge shock to crores of Indian fans and the result hampered the Men in Blue's prospects going forward in the tournament.

Meanwhile, fans and cricket enthusiasts of both teams have been thronging in large numbers outside the ground and practice area for the past few days to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. Several Pakistani fans have been lucky to get selfies with Rohit Sharma who has been as popular as Virat Kohli in their country.

Sunday's clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai will see the exciting resumption of the 'greatest rivalry' in the world of cricket. Both teams can potentially clash two more times after today's match.

As the world waits with bated breath to witness the blockbuster clash at 7:30 pm, we look at some of the hilarious tweets by fans below:

Amitabh Bacchan Agneepath's famous dialogue was also posted by one Twitterati, expressing the feeling of both the cricket teams- India vs Pakistan. Quite funny, isn't it??

A guy said that he wont be socially active because of the cricket match.

Dear Girls,



I will be Out of Social life in between 7 pm & 11:30 pm, Please expect a delay in my reply!!



Thanks & Regards

Vivek Rai!!



This is what my Self confidence level!!😉😅#INDvsPAK — Vivek Ra!! (@VivekRa36521121) August 28, 2022

One girl even suggested other girls that when they should marry a guy. Look at her post below:

Even Mahabharat was not spared by an user to express cricket enthusiasts' excitement level today.