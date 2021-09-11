CR7IsBack trends on Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 goals against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo made his sensational second debut with two striking goals as the reds faced Newcastle on Tuesday.

With Cristiano Ronaldo marking his return with a brace, Manchester United sealed a 4-1 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League, at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Portugal captain scored his first goal at the cusp of half-time, via a deflection. Javier Manquillo bought Newcastle back into the game with a driving effort in the early stages of second-half. But Ronaldo had other plans, scoring his second goal within a few minutes after a through ball from Luke Shaw. Bruno Fernandes added another goal for United with a long-range effort in the 80th-minute. Jesse Lingard, who came in as a substitute, scored another goal for the home side in the dying stages of injury time.

After sealing his sensational return to Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Ronaldo will make his second debut for the club, although the head coach refused to state whether the Portuguese would make the starting line-up. “He’s had a good week with us [training] here and he will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure,” Solskjaer said.



#CR7IsBack started trending on Twitter after Ronaldo scored 2 goals on Tuesday against Newcastle.

Here's how Twitter reacted

https://twitter.com/RamokaBernard/status/1436717050781708292?s=20

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 09:44 PM IST