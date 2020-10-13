'Cow dung chip reduces radiation from mobiles...': Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chief sparks Twitter debate

Over the years, cow products have been championed for their curative, almost magical properties. And while most will agree that byproducts such as cow dung and cow urine have many uses, a recent claim has startled many on social media.

Cow dung, according to Vallabhbhai Kathiria, the Chairman of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is anti-radiation. Calling it "scientifically proven", he on Monday claimed that it could make your house "radiation-free". He also showcased a 'radiation chip' that he said could be "used in mobile phones to reduce radiation".

Kathiria was speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan', which is aimed at promoting cow dung products. Unveiling the 'chip' made of cow dung he had claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases. The 'chip', named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.