'Cow dung chip reduces radiation from mobiles...': Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chief sparks Twitter debate

Over the years, cow products have been championed for their curative, almost magical properties. And while most will agree that byproducts such as cow dung and cow urine have many uses, a recent claim has startled many on social media.
Cow dung, according to Vallabhbhai Kathiria, the Chairman of the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is anti-radiation. Calling it "scientifically proven", he on Monday claimed that it could make your house "radiation-free". He also showcased a 'radiation chip' that he said could be "used in mobile phones to reduce radiation".
Kathiria was speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan', which is aimed at promoting cow dung products. Unveiling the 'chip' made of cow dung he had claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases. The 'chip', named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.
Interestingly, this is not the first time that such a claim has been made. While the chip postulated by Kathiria is somewhat more advanced, Shankar Lal, a pramukh of the Akhil Bharatiya Gau Sewa had in 2016 advised people in an interview to apply fresh cow dung to their phones to save themselves from harmful radiations of the cellphone. He appeared to believe in practising what he preached, and at the time, had had fresh dung smeared on the back of his phone.
"I put fresh gobar every week...All the people in my team, be it children, men or women, have cow dung on their phone. Why won’t they? They know its magical effects," he had told Indian Express.
Twitter however seems to be rather skeptical about the comments. And while some were rather derisive about the claim, others tried to understand how such a chip would look and work.
"Fallout of Hindutva Hyper Nationalism - Gobbledygook," tweeted Congress leader Karti Chidambaram.
"This doesn't even make sense. Is it a cow dung cover for the mobile chip?" asked journalist Gargi Rawat.
Others however cited news reports and websites to extend their support to Kathiria.
