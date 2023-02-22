COVID-19 scare: Mother and 10-year-old son stay locked in Gurugram home for 3 long years | (Representative image/FPJ)

Gurugram: India has learned about a bizarre case of a mother and son trying to stay away from COVID-19. Due to extreme fear of contracting coronavirus infection, the two kept themselves isolated by staying indoors for three months at a stretch. The case was reported from Maruti Kunj, Gurugram.

Since the period when the lockdown was inevitable to stop the spread of the coronavirus and its variants, a mother identified as Mumum Majhi feared stepping out of her home and also ensured her 10-year-old son from not getting exposed to the outside world.

Reports suggest that the mother's fear of the pandemic was so much that she didn't even let her working husband enter the residence after he ventured out to serve the role of an engineer. Sujan Majhi, who is an engineer, wasn’t permitted to enter and was left with no other option but to stay in a rented house nearby.

According to the Times of India, Sujan remained in contact with his family through a video call. He would pay their monthly rent, and his son’s school fees, buy groceries and vegetables and leave it on the main door. After repeated failed attempts to convince his wife to allow his entry into their home, Sujan contacted the police.

On Tuesday, officials who learned about the case broke open the door to release Mumum and the child. It reportedly involved a team of police, health, and child welfare development officials.