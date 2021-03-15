COVID-19 in Mexico: Lucha libre wrestlers adopt unusual method to school those without masks; watch video

More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the situation remains far from ideal. The abundance of warnings and threats to make people wear masks and social distancing protocol has fallen on deaf ears, and the overwhelming abundance of data supporting such practices is ignored on a regular basis.

Now, as people continue to explain on a regular basis why the word "covidiot" is not going out of style anytime soon, Mexico’s legendary lucha libre wrestlers have had enough. In visuals that have since gone viral, a masked group descended on the Central de Abastos wholesale market in Mexico City forcing people into marks and spraying uncooperative faces.

And while one might feel a smidge of sympathy for the hapless buyers and sellers, it is impossible to forget that these individuals had posed a potential threat to countless others in their vicinity.

Videos of the incident show the wrestlers converging on those without masks and essentially holding them in place while one of them put a mask on their faces. They also sprayed reluctant individuals with a liberal dose of disinfectant.