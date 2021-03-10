COVID-19 in India: 103-year-old becomes oldest woman to get vaccinated

A 103-year-old woman received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru on Tuesday. With this, J Kameshwari became the oldest woman in India to have received the COVID19 vaccine as per available data, said Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination crossed 2.40 crore coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The Central government has been ramping up the Covid-19 vaccination drive across states as it started the next phase of vaccination from March 1.

In this phase, those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities are eligible to register and receive a Covid-19 jab.

According to an official release, a total of 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday.

"These include 71,13,801 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 38,51,808 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 69,02,006 front line worker (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 4,44,199 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 8,00,287 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities and 49,25,543 beneficiaries more than 60 years old," the release said.

It added that a total of 10,28,911 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the 53rd day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination.

"Out of which 7,98,354 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,30,557 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the Ministry added.