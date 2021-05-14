'COVID-19 also has right to live...': Ex Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's 'philosophical' take on mutations spark netizens fury

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have found an unlikely ally in former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Even as India records more than 3 lakh cases per day, and the daily death toll hovers at the 4000 mark, the BJP leader decided to champion the virus, batting for it's right to life.

In remarks that have since gone viral, the CM can be heard telling reporters that if one viewed the situation from a "philosophical angle", the coronavirus too had rights. And while he did put man's needs above that of the virus, Rawat seemed somewhat sympathetic to the plight of the virus too.

"Coronavirus is also a living organism. It has the right to live like the rest of us. But we (humans) think ourselves to be the most intelligent and are out to eliminate it. So it is constantly mutating itself," he was quoted as stating.