Coronavirus lockdown best memes and jokes to tickle your funny bones

Following the Janata Curfew that hadn’t sparked jokes already, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 21-day lockdown move to combat coronavirus has triggered a meme riot again. If your're tired of doing the house chores or having a tough time in a typical joint family with no isolation as such, here’s a reel to share and have a giggle in these trying times.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)