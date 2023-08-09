 Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Seized Exotic Cars To Be Auctioned By ED On This Date: Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralConman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Seized Exotic Cars To Be Auctioned By ED On This Date: Check Details

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Seized Exotic Cars To Be Auctioned By ED On This Date: Check Details

Sukesh and his wife Leena Paul own several luxury cars, and all these cars are currently held in the custody of the ED in Kochi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
article-image

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, who is in jail for the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, is once again in the news, but this time for his seized luxury cars. Sukesh and his wife Leena Paul own several luxury cars, and all these cars are currently held in the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in Kochi.

These cars are all set to go up for auction, commencing on August 11, and interested buyers can place bids through the official ED website. The vehicles have come to light through a T-BHP post, that shares all the details about all the cars seized by the ED.

Extravagant Seized Cars

The ED's investigation has resulted in the confiscation of properties and assets valued at millions of rupees from Sukesh Chandrasekar.

Among the unveiled pictures, Chandrasekar's car collection includes several luxury vehicles, such as the Lamborghini Aventador, multiple Land Rover Range Rovers, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Urus, and the Isuzu V-Cross.

Apart from these, the collection also features, a few exceptional exotic cars that stand out distinctly and deserve special recognition, like the Porsche 911, Maybach Brabus and X Ferrari 458 Italia.

Read Also
'Cheap Publicity': HC Imposes ₹25,000 Fine On Jacqueline Fernandez's Fan For PIL over Sukesh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trending News: Reporter Wears Funky 'Candy Crush' Dress On NYC Subway

Trending News: Reporter Wears Funky 'Candy Crush' Dress On NYC Subway

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Seized Exotic Cars To Be Auctioned By ED On This Date: Check Details

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Seized Exotic Cars To Be Auctioned By ED On This Date: Check Details

8 YouTube Channels With Over Million Subscribers Each Busted By GOI For Spreading Fake News. Check...

8 YouTube Channels With Over Million Subscribers Each Busted By GOI For Spreading Fake News. Check...

10-Year-Old US Girl Marries Boyfriend Before Passing Away Of Cancer; Their Love Story Will Melt Your...

10-Year-Old US Girl Marries Boyfriend Before Passing Away Of Cancer; Their Love Story Will Melt Your...

Watch| Little Kid Vents Frustration To Mom Against Bus Aunty For Not Allowing Them To Laugh

Watch| Little Kid Vents Frustration To Mom Against Bus Aunty For Not Allowing Them To Laugh