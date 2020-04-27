Congress volunteers compare Sonia Gandhi to Sita; Twitter says 'what nonsense is this now?'

On Sunday, With Congress, a Twitter handle which claims to be the biggest online initiative by the volunteers of the Indian National Congress Party, compared the Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi to Goddess Sita.

Taking to Twitter, they said that Goddess Sita was from Nepal and Sonia Gandhi is from Italy - both outside India. They further added that Sita, who was from Treta Yuga, was subject to humiliation by the demons. Similarly, Sonia Gandhi, who is in the Kalyug, has to face humiliation.

With Congress wrote, "अभी भी देश में राक्षस जैसी सोच ज़िंदा है, सीता माँ हम शर्मिंदा है (There is still a monster-like thinking alive in the country, Mother Sita we are ashamed)."