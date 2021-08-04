Congress' Ravneet Singh Bittu and SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal argue outside parliament; Twitterati grab popcorn

A cacophony was witnessed outside the Parliament on Wednesday when Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal engaged in a heated verbal argument. The two leaders were caught arguing over the three controversial farm laws released in the Parliament in 2020.

Bittu accused Badal of creating 'drama'. He accused Badal of not opposing the farm laws when she was serving as a minister in the government. He condemned her for not opposing the Bills when they were being passed in the Parliament.

Responding to the allegations, Badal slammed Bittu. She asked where he and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were when the bills were passed.

The high-pitched verbal battle was caught on camera by the journalists present at the spot. The video has now gone viral amassing criticism of such behaviour displayed by political leaders outside the parliament.

It seems that many have just grabbed popcorn while the leaders fight it out. Many even questioned about what happened to 'opposition unity'?

