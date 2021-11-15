'I’m not crying you are crying!': Congratulatory messages pour in for the newly-wed actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on Monday, 15 November, in Chandigarh. The duo posted photographs from their wedding on their Instagram accounts.



They got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance. The Citylights actors had a destination wedding in New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

As soon as the couple shared the wedding posts, celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Priyanka Chopra commented on Rajkummar’s post, “I’m not crying you are crying! Congratulations wohoooo.” She also commented on the bride’s post, “Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations.”

Taapsee Pannu also commented, “You both make ‘me at for each other’ feel actually real ! Congratulations ❤.”

Sanya Malhotra, who is set to star opposite Rajkummar in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Hit, posted, “Haayeeeeeee 💕 congratulations you two♥ kitne sundar 😍❤ @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa.”

Others like Arti Singh, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Vasan Bala, Harleen Sethi and Athiya Sethi also congratulated the couple.

Aparshakti Khuarana wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ congratulationssss. This is so so so special. Sorry couldn’t make it. See you guys very very sooon❤️❤️", while Sonali Bendre congratulated the couple too, "Congratulations!!!❤️🌈🌞", she wrote.

"Youll are beautiful.. I’m so so happy for this amazing journey you’ll are headed one❤️ hope to be a part of it forever 😍", wrote Anushka Ranjan.

The couple got engaged on Saturday, 13 November at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh. A video of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa from the function went viral on social media. In the video, Rajkummar can be seen going down on one knee and proposing to Patralekhaa. Patralekhaa also goes down on her knees and the two exchange their engagement rings. Soon, Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” starts to play and then the couple dance.



