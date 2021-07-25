'Congratulations to people of Telangana!': UNESCO inscribes Ramappa Temple as World Heritage site; PM Modi and citizens welcome the decision

Also known as the Ramalingeswara temple, the Ramappa temple was built during the period of the Kakatiya ruler Ganapati Deva. The proposal to include the centuries-old temple in the list of World Heritage sites was submitted to UNESCO on 10 September 2010. The temple has finally made it to the list.

Reacting to the happy news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness."