Commemorating the timeless legacy of shehnai maestro Ustad Bismillah Khan on his birth anniversary

Today is the birth anniversary of the shehnai maestro of India, Ustad Bismillah Khan. He was an Indian musician who popularized shehnai, a folk instrument. He was born on 21 March 1916 and passed away on 21 August 2006).

India remembers as one of the most legendary musicians of his era. In fact, he became the third classical musician after M. S. Subbalakshmi and Ravi Shankar to be awarded Bharat Ratna.

How can we not remember the Ustad who gifted India such mesmerising music? Today, several people have taken to Twitter to express how fondly they remember the maestro, plainly clad, lost in the music while playing the shehnai. People are discussing his immortal music and paying him respect.

National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Mr Dushyant Kumar Gautam, wrote on Twitter, "Music lets me forget bad experiences. You cannot keep ragas and regrets in your mind together ~ Remembering Shahnai maestro Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan Sahab on his birth anniversary."