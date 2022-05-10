Comedian Zakir Khan shares video of playing Piku theme on sitar, netizens laud; watch

We all know how good Zakir Khan is at comedy as he never fails to make everyone laugh with his good sense of humour, but this time he has mesmerised the audience by playing musical insrument - sitar.

In a video posted by Zakir Khan, he is seen playing Piku theme song on his sitar, which he captioned, "Sorry, Riyaaz nahi hai. Bade dino baad sitar hath me li aaj, toh yeh Piku film ki theme bajane ki koshish ki hai" (Sorry haven't practiced. Held sitar after long time, trying to play Piku theme song).

Netizens are impressed by how talented he is and are praising him for playing it so beautifully.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 04:26 PM IST