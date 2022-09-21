e-Paper Get App
Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58; Twitterati pour condolence messages

He breathed last at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
Comedian Raju Srivastava, India's greatest stand-up comic of all time, passed away on September 21. He breathed last at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

PTI quoted Raju's brother while confirming the news and reported that the talent died after 41 days of medical observation followed by ventilator support.

On August 10, Raju suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Twitterati express grief and share condolence messages:

