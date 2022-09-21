Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58; Twitterati pour condolence messages

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away 58; Twitterati pour condolence messages |

Comedian Raju Srivastava, India's greatest stand-up comic of all time, passed away on September 21. He breathed last at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

PTI quoted Raju's brother while confirming the news and reported that the talent died after 41 days of medical observation followed by ventilator support.

On August 10, Raju suffered a heart attack while working out in a gym and was immediately rushed to the hospital. Reportedly, he was running on the treadmill when he complained about chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Twitterati express grief and share condolence messages:

Om Shanti 🙏🏻 You will be in our hearts forever. Thank you for entertaining us. #RajuSrivastav pic.twitter.com/w0LOwp9ZwU — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) September 21, 2022

Unfortunate. Comedian #RajuSrivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 — saurabh _shukla 542 (@shukla_sau542) September 21, 2022

End of an Era! #RajuSrivastava has passed away. He was earlier declared brain dead.



Nobody can match the humor level of Raju Shrivastava. No double meaning jokes, no abusive words. He was the best stand up comedian in Indian history.



May the departed soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/beBJJRyL1J — Dr.Brajesh Yadav (@brajeshyadav001) September 21, 2022

Saddened & shocked, RIP national comedian star & a very humble human being Shri #RajuSrivastava you will stay forever in our hearts. May God give you peace in afterlife.🙏🏻#RIPRajuSrivastava pic.twitter.com/ZnZdI6juB2 — Imanur is waiting for Vikram Vedha (@Mr_Imanur) September 21, 2022

Famous comedian Raju Shrivastav is no more. Its very hard to say that he has passed away. RIP🙏🏻🥀 #rajusrivastava pic.twitter.com/u4lkQQt1vS — Pratik Singh (@rajputpratik_) September 21, 2022