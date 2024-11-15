'Come Skating To Office': Young Girl Posing As Manager Denies Employee's WFH Request In Funny Way; Video Goes Viral

'Manager' rejects WFH request in most hilarious way | Instagram/@storiesbytwoplusone

Most workplaces offer hybrid settings these days, allowing employees to work from home whenever requested for. You might have come across several reels and memes commenting on work cultures and WFH patterns, but this one simply stands out. A recent video showed a young girl posing as a manager and attending an employee's call, where the man asked if he could be working from home instead of travelling the long way to the office. It recorded her adorably responding to him, only to say a "No".

The video opened by showing 'manager' Aarya seated on a chair and facing the laptop placed in front of her. It resembled an office-like setting where Aarya looked into a WFH request from an employee, who claimed he finds it difficult to commute to the office location as it was too far from his residence. She asked him a several questions and gave him alternative transport options to reach the office and not work remote, but it all ended on a hilarious note.

Watch video

More about the WFH request reel

"Hi manager, can I work from home from tomorrow? Office is too far from my home", the employee said on the call. On hearing this, the little girl, who posed as a manager having the power to decide whether he gets his WFH request approved or rejected, provided him with a couple of options to travel to the workplace. She didn't straight away deny his request to login for the job from home, she asked him to take a car or a bike despite the home being too far.

The employee mentioned he didn't have a car and couldn't ride a bike, thus requesting again if he could stay back at the residence to work.

Come skating to office?

But the manager wasn't convinced in anyway. In an unexpected way, which left some people laughing, she asked him, "Do you at least have a skating board?" The employee answered saying, "I'm afraid of skating". Another option that came in was whether he could come jogging to the office, which he turned down by mentioning again that the distance was too much.

Manager is too hard to convince

Then, the girl gave him a suggestion which left netizens speechless and laughing out loud, as it left him with no options but to agree working from office.

"Do one thing, get ready and sit on your house. I will come and pick up you", she said in her broken English, giving the reel a hilarious punch. "Everyday sir", she added.

This video has gone viral and received more than two lakh likes on Instagram. Being uploaded earlier this November, it has already crossed six million views on the social media platform.