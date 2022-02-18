Coca Cola releases limited edition 'Starlight' flavour; check here

The beverage brand on Thursday announced the release a new limited-edition soda that combines the original Coca-Cola flavor with what the brand calls "a dash of the unexpected," including a reddish hue. They named the product, 'Starlight'.

According to earlier reports, the taste was a mystery: Coke's new flavor is out of this world. Unlike "cherry" or "vanilla," it's not immediately clear how "starlight" is supposed to taste.

"... Well, see for yourself: Starlight is "inspired by space" has "notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space," the company said in a release.

"Inspire by space, Starlight was created with the vision that — in a world of infinite possibilities — somewhere in our universe, another kind of Coca-Cola, another way of connecting with each other might exist," the brand further added in its release.

To launch the drink, Coca-Cola has partnered with "My Head & My Heart" music artist Ava Max. The aim of the brand via this limited time product hints to bring space to life through a simple sip, capturing some of the mystery and essence of what we love about what lies beyond our atmosphere.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 02:34 PM IST