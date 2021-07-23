'City seems so dark and gloomy': Heavy rain reaches Pune amidst floods in other Maharashtra districts; netizens worried

Maharashtra has been facing the wrath of heavy rains as several districts are witnessing disastrous floods.

Mumbai, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar and other districts in the Konkan region have been witnessing heavy downpour since the last few days, leading to inundation at several places and disruption of rail and road transport services.

Exceptionally heavy rainfall recorded at Mahabaleshwar and Navaja in Satara district of Maharashtra over the last two days caused flooding in parts of the adjoining coastal region of the state, particularly Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, officials said on Friday.

The national forecasting agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.