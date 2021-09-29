e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:39 AM IST

Citizens bear brunt of #MumbaiRains; netizens share woes

FPJ Web Desk
Commutes travel amid a spell of rain, at Bandra, in Mumbai on Tuesday. | ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Wednesday during the next 3-4 hours.

"Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Dhule during next 3-4 hours," IMD said.

"Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas. Take precautions while moving out," IMD further said.

Additional commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Sandeep Malvi said, "Due to cyclonic storm Gulab, heavy rain has been predicted in Palghar district, in view of which Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal appealed to the citizens to take proper precautions."

Meanwhile, facing the rain, Mumbaikars are sharing their woes on social media. While some are enjoying the cool weather, others are struggling. People across Mumbai are sharing visuals of rain from their locality giving a glimpse of what's happening around.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:39 AM IST
